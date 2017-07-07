Ringo Starr marks 77th birthday with new album announcement

UMeIt’s 7/7 and it’s Ringo Starr’s 77th birthday. In honor of the occasion, the former Beatles drummer has announced details of his new album.

The disc, Ringo’s 19th solo project, is called Give More Love and it’ll be out September 15. A vinyl version hits stores September 22.

The 10-track project features collaborations with Ringo’s old bandmate Paul McCartney, his brother-in-law Joe Walsh and a slew of other artists including Edgar Winter, Steve Lukather, Peter Frampton, Timothy B. Schmit, Richard Page of Mr. Mister, Dave Stewart, and more.

Give More Love also features four bonus tracks, one of which, “Back Off Boogaloo,” is based on the original demo recording Ringo made when he first wrote the song in 1971. The other three bonus tracks — “You Can’t Fight Lightning,” “Photograph” and “Don’t Pass Me By” — are from Ringo’s 2016 Peace & Love birthday event.

As for today’s birthday celebration, Ringo is holding his annual “Peace & Love” salute at noon in front of the Capitol Records Tower in L.A.. Satellite events are also happening all over the globe, some of which you can watch at Facebook.com/RingoStarrMusic.

In October, Ringo and his All-Starr Band will hit the road for a tour. The All-Starr lineup is the same as it’s been since 2012: Steve Lukather, Todd Rundgren, Gregg Rolie, Richard Page, Warren Hamm and Gregg Bissonette.

Here are Ringo’s tour dates:

10/13-14, 17, 20-21, 24, 27-28 — Las Vegas, NV, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

10/30 -– El Paso, TX, Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/31 -– Austin TX, Moody Theater

11/2 -– Sugarland, TX, Smart Sugarland Civic Center

11/ 4 -– Thackerville, OK, Global Events Center at Winstar

11/7-8 -– Ft Lauderdale, FL, Parker Playhouse

11/11 -– Atlanta, GA, Fox Theater

11/12 -– Norfolk, VA, ODU Pavilion

11/14 -– Morristown, NJ, Mayo Performing Arts enter

11/15 -– New York City, NY, Beacon Theater

11/16 -– Newark, NJ, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

