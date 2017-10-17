Rihanna talks about dealing with her "fluctuating body type"

By Music News Group

Getty Images via ABCShe looks fabulous all the time, but Rihanna recently detailed “the pleasure of [having] a fluctuating body type” to fashion and culture website, The Cut.

She said, “One day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day — the next week — I need something oversized; I need a little crop here and a high waist there to hide that part, you know?”

“I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what’s working for my body that morning,” she adds.

“I feel like that’s how everyone should go after fashion, because it’s an individual thing.”

“And then, if you take it further, it’s like: What week are you having? You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week? We doing oversized?”

The “Pour It Up” singer also gave her two cents on what she finds most sexy in a man’s closet: “Black!”

“This is new for me; this is recent. I love a man in black,” she says.

“It’s so sexy and mysterious; confident and secure — all the things I love about a man. So, I’m into that.”

