Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae and more slay on MET Gala's red carpet

Jackson Lee/FilmMagicMonday night marked the return of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala — and with it, of course, a number of celebrity looks that turned heads.

Fans on social media praised Rihanna‘s petal-inspired Commes des Garcons outfit, as a tribute to 2017’s Met Gala honoree, Commes des Garcons designer Rei Kawakubo.

Lady Gaga dubbed RiRi as this year’s best dressed in her “humble opinion.”

Nicki Minaj and Janelle Monáe also lit up the red carpet during the night, with Nicki donning a black-and-red kimono from, believe it or not, H&M, and Janelle sporting an extravagant Ralph & Russo black-and-white gown that looked as though it was borrowed from the set of Black Swan.

A number of other superstar artists showed up to the glamorous event in a variety of hit-or-miss styles, including Migos; Future with supermodel Jourdan Dunn; Solange, John Legend with wife Chrissy Teigen; Pharrell with wife Helen Lasichanh; The Weekend with girlfriend Selena Gomez; Sean “Puffy“ Combs with Cassie; and Kendall and Kylie Jenner and their half-sister Kim Kardashian sans hubby Kanye West.

