Rihanna cycles her way into hearts of Malawi girls with generous donation

Getty Images via ABCRihanna is following up her recent meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron in a major way.

The Global Partnership for Education ambassador’s Clara Lionel Foundation has partnered with bike-share platform ofo to fund scholarships for girls in the southeastern African country of Malawi.

In addition, students will also receive bicycles in order to get to class easier. Billboard says that the partnership is slated to last five years.

RiRi traveled in June to Malawi — considered one of the world’s poorest countries — to advocate for a better education system in the country.

She created the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012 to support and develop world-class educational programs in her home country of Barbados and elsewhere.

Earlier this year, she accepted Harvard University’s prestigious Humanitarian of the Year award in recognition of her efforts.

Thrilled to join forces w/ @ofo_bicycle in support of our #GlobalScholarshipProgram and increasing access to quality education in Malawi! pic.twitter.com/FJbfjTUjgp — Clara Lionel Fdn (@ClaraLionelFdn) August 1, 2017

