Rihanna Channels Amelia Earhart in March Feature of "Harpers Bazaar"

Mariano VivancoThis year’s March issue of Harper’s Bazaar features Rihanna in an Amelia Earhart-inspired fashion spread, featuring the global icon in modern utilitarian outfits which channel the fearless aviation pioneer, accompanying an essay written by Earhart that details how to “fly fashionably.”

The piece was first published in the magazine in 1929.

“There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer. Amelia Earhart was such a dynamic force in her industry, setting multiple aviation records in her time. So it was a no-brainer for me to team up with Harper’s Bazaar in honor of a woman who held her own with the big boys,” she says.

Although she’s not planning any solo flights, RiRi is opening a new chapter of her career. The “Work” entertainer is set to star in three high-profile projects between 2017 and 2018: Ocean’s Eight, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and A&E’s Bates Motel.

