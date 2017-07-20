Return of the King: King Crimson announces new U.S. fall tour

By Music News Group

Credit: Spike MaffordKing Crimson recently wrapped up a 17-date series of North American concerts, and now the veteran prog-rockers have announced that they will return to the continent this fall for a new U.S. tour leg. The trek gets underway October 19 in Austin, Texas, and is plotted out through a November 26 show in Milwaukee.

The tour includes multiple-night stands in Atlanta; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Albany, New York; and New York City. The last time King Crimson played Atlanta was 2001, while the band’s visit to Austin marks its first performance in Texas since 1974.

Led since its inception by guitarist Robert Fripp, King Crimson currently features an eight-member lineup that also includes longtime multi-instrumentalist Mel Collins and bassist Tony Levin, singer/guitarist/flute player Jakko Jakszyk, former R.E.M. touring member Bill Rieflin on keyboards and three drummers: Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison and Jeremy Stacey.

A limited number of VIP tickets and packages to the upcoming concerts are available now at DMGLive.com. Here are all of King Crimson’s announced U.S. dates:

10/19 — Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall

10/21 — Dallas, TX, Music Hall

10/23 — Atlanta, GA, Center Stage

10/24 — Atlanta, GA, Center Stage

10/26 — Raleigh, NC, Duke Energy Centre for the Performing Arts

10/28 — Washington D.C., Lisner Auditorium

10/29 — Washington D.C., Lisner Auditorium

10/31 — Newark, NJ, New Jersey Performing Arts Centre

11/2 — Philadelphia, PA, Merriam Theatre

11/3 — Philadelphia, PA, Merriam Theatre

11/6 — Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre

11/8 — Albany, NY, The Egg

11/9 — Albany, NY, The Egg

11/11 — Allentown, PA, Miller Symphony Hall

11/17 — New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

11/18 — New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

11/22 — Ann Arbor, MI, Michigan Theatre

11/24 — Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Rocksino

11/26 — Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theatre

