Republican superPAC is "actually very interested" in Kid Rock's potential Senate run

By Music News Group

Kevin Mazur/WireImageKid Rock‘s potential Senate run just got a vote of confidence from an ally of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Speaking with C-SPAN, Steven Law, president and CEO of the Senate Leadership Fund superPAC, said he’d “be actually very interested in [Rock’s] candidacy.”

“The truth of the matter is that he’s done a lot in his home state philanthropically, he’s a pretty smart guy, he thinks about policy and he’s a shrewd businessman,” Law said.

“If you’re watching, Kid, we hope you run,” he added.

Rock, born Robert Ritchie, teased last month that he’d be running for Senate in his home state of Michigan. In his most recent statement, he said that he was still mulling whether or not he’ll actually run, but he’s planning to use his live shows to promote voter registration.

