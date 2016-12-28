Report: Tiny Harris Files for Divorce from T.I.

By Music News Group

Prince Williams/Getty Images for PUMAAccording to TMZ, Tameka “Tiny” Harris has filed for divorce from husband T.I.

The gossip site says Tiny filed legal documents earlier this month in Henry County, Georgia. This summer the couple, stars of VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, dispelled rumors that the marriage was on the rocks, with a rep issuing a statement saying “it will always be family over everything.”

But rumors heated up again in November when Tiny was spotted at a Halloween party given by Mariah Carey dancing with boxer Floyd Mayweather. In 2014 T.I. and Mayweather were involved in a brawl in Las Vegas.

The couple, who married in 2010, have three children together — the youngest, Heiress, born earlier this year. The also share another four children from previous relationships.

