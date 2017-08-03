Report: Suge Knight indicted for allegedly threatening "Straight Outta Compton" director

By Music News Group

Frederick M. Brown/Getty ImagesDeath Row Records founder Suge Knight reportedly has been indicted on charges of making criminal threats to Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray.

Variety cites court papers as saying that a grand jury has indicted the mogul for making the threat on August 8, 2014. Knight is expected to be arraigned on the charge on Thursday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office tells the New York Daily News that Knight allegedly sent Gray a threatening text.

TMZ, quoting a copy of the Grand Jury indictment, says that Knight allegedly “threatened to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray.”

Knight remains in jail awaiting trial on murder charges stemming from an incident in which he is accused of running down two men in a parking lot in Compton, California, killing one of them. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial on those charges is finally set to begin next January. Knight has been in jail since January 2015.

