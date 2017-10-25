Report: Selena Gomez hangs with ex Justin Bieber at her Los Angeles home

ABC/RICK ROWELLIt seems Selena Gomez is reconnecting with all her old relationships. First, she reunited with Demi Lovato at the InStyle Awards. Now, TMZ reports she’s been spending some time with her ex, Justin Bieber.

According to TMZ, Selena and Justin hung out at Selena’s Studio City home Sunday evening with a bunch of mutual friends. Selena’s current boyfriend, The Weeknd, was apparently fully aware of the get-together. He wasn’t there, though, because he’s on tour.

Sources say Selena and Justin have been talking again, first reconnecting around the time Selena announced she’d had a kidney transplant, earlier this fall.

The former couple dated on-and-off from 2011 to 2014.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.