Report: Macklemore OK after head-on collision with alleged drunk driver

ABC/Lou RoccoMacklemore reportedly walked away unharmed after being involved in a head-on collision Friday night.

According to TMZ, the rapper’s Mercedes was hit by an alleged drunk driver in a pickup truck in Langley, Washington. Police reportedly said the pickup driver was rounding a bend when he drifted into oncoming traffic.

Macklemore and his two passengers were able to walk away from the accident, but one of the passengers was treated for a minor cut to the head.

The driver of pickup truck was reportedly knocked unconscious in the crash. TMZ says he later admitted to having a drink “a while back.”

