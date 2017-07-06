Report: Kanye West cuts ties to Tidal

Courtesy of TIDALKanye West has ended his exclusive deal with Tidal, a source confirmed to Billboard.

As previously reported, Kanye has been unhappy with the company for a long time. His lawyer reportedly sent a letter to the streaming subscription service a month ago claiming that he was owed more than $3 million, including a bonus check for the one-and-a-half million new subscribers he secured for the company from his Life of Pablo CD release last year.

Conversely, Tidal allegedly claims that Yeezy, who is one of the company’s 16 artist/owners, is in breach of his contract because he owes the service a number of videos.

Reportedly, Tidal also sent a letter to West previously, stating that it still has an “exclusive contract” with him, and threatening that “if he tried to go to another streaming service,” Tidal would “sue.”

ABC Radio has reached out to Kanye’s rep for comment, but the request was unanswered at press time.

In 2015, JAY-Z bought the Swedish Tidal streaming service for $56 million and relaunched it with artists/owners including his wife Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, and Usher. He just released his new 4:44 CD exclusively on Tidal, and it’s already gone platinum.

