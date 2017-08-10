Report: Green Day parts with longtime manager, Pat Magnarella

By Music News Group

Image Group LA/ABCGreen Day has reportedly split with their longtime manager, Pat Magnarella. According to Variety, the punk trio is planning to join Crush Music, whose roster also includes Fall Out Boy, Lorde and Weezer.

Magnarella started managing Green Day in 1996, two years after the release of their 1994 breakthrough album, Dookie. In addition to his work with Green Day, Magnarella also handled Adeline Records, an independent record label co-founded by Billie Joe Armstrong.

When contacted by Variety, Mangarella had no comment.

Green Day is currently on tour in support of their latest album, Revolution Radio.

