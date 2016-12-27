Report: George Michael Died Alone

ANT/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesFollowing George Michael‘s shocking death at age 53 on Christmas Day, a statement said that the star had died peacefully. But according to Michael’s boyfriend, he died alone.

Fadi Fawaz, who’d been with Michael since 2011, said he discovered the singer dead when he went over to his house on Sunday. He told the British paper The Telegraph, “We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don’t know what happened yet.”

Fawaz added, “Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I. Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was – he was a beautiful person.”

It’s not clear what Fawaz meant by “very complicated.”

Michael’s death has inspired worldwide mourning for the star, who dominated the charts in the ’80s and early ’90s as a member of Wham! and then, later, as a solo artist. A documentary called Freedom, narrated by Michael, focusing on his legal battles with his record company and his solo career, was due for release in March of 2017; it’s not clear what the plans will be for that project now. A reissue of his album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 was also scheduled for release at that time.

