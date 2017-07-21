Report: Don Henley's 70th birthday bash to feature Stevie Nicks, Patty Smyth and Eagles members

While no official lineup announcement has been made, D magazine reports that among the well-known musicians who will join Henley at the show are his longtime Eagles band mates Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, and two of his female duet partners: former girlfriend Stevie Nicks and Scandal‘s Patty Smyth.

The event will feature performances of songs from throughout Don’s long music career, including many of his classic Eagles songs and solo hits. The concert is part of a three-day birthday celebration for Henley that also will include a storytelling event and a Q&A session scheduled for Sunday, July 23.

Proceeds raised by the various events will benefit the Caddo Lake Institute, a nonprofit organization Henley founded in 1993 to help preserve the wetlands area near his hometown of Linden, Texas.

Following his birthday celebration, Henley will play The Classic East festival with a re-formed Eagles lineup on July 29 in New York City. The show, a companion event to The Classic West concert that was held July 15 in Los Angles, also will feature Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers.

