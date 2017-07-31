Report: Chester Bennington remembered at private memorial

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesLate Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was remembered at a private service Saturday at Los Angeles’ South Coast Botanic Garden, reports TMZ.

Aerial photos of the gathering posted by the gossip website show mourners gathering near a stage set up for the service and a second nearby stage set up with a drum kit possibly for performance of musical tributes.

That day, Linkin Park bass player Dave Phoenix took to Twitter to thank fans for their support.

“It goes without saying, this last week has been extremely difficult. The outpouring of love and kindness I’ve received from friends and [f]ans from all over the world has been incredible. I wish I could personally thank every one of you for your love and support,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “A huge part of Chester’s legacy will be the memories we hold of him in our hearts. He was an enthusiastic, playful father…An honest, and passionate musician, and a loyal friend. I’ve been touched to see memorials that have been held worldwide.”

Phoenix then retweeted images from fans around the work posting pictures of memorials in their cities.

Former Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile posted an image to Instagram of passes and programs from the service, writing, “The service today was beautiful. Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything.”

Bennington died by suicide Thursday, July 20. He was 41.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News