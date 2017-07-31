Report: Beyoncé gets post-baby bod back in shape with Soulcycle workout

By Music News Group

Zoe GhertnerBeyoncé is taking her post-baby body workout plan very seriously.

The superstar was seen going to a Soulcycle class with hubby JAY-Z over the weekend, according to E! News.

An eyewitness also revealed that the “Formation” singer “was totally into the music and bopping her head and grooving along” during the intense indoor cycling workout.

“She was able to last through the class and [use] the weights without a problem,” explained the source.

Another onlooker told E! that Bey looked “great” and seemed very “inspired and motivated.” Jay also seemed “very supportive.”

As for Bey and Jay’s newborn twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, another source told E! that the power couple’s babies are “very healthy” and “adorable.”

The source added, “Jay has been super helpful with the twins as well, and their marriage has been better than ever since welcoming Rumi and Sir.”

Earlier this month, Beyoncé introduced Sir and Rumi to the world in the first photo of the two, via Instagram.

The picture has since gained over nine million likes.

