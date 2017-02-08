Reba, "Very Dark": How the Icon's New Show with the Producer of "Desperate Housewives" Came to Be

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LA Reba McEntire is set to shoot the pilot next month for her potential new ABC show produced by Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry.

Describing the one-hour drama as “very dark,” Reba reveals in the new episode of the online BUILD series that the producers of her past sitcoms, Reba and Malibu Country, are involved in the new venture as well.

“I called ‘em and I said, ‘Guys, I’m ready to get back into television, I’m missing it really bad.”

It was Reba’s past collaborators who reached out to Cherry, who jumped at the chance, saying he had an idea, but needed a couple months.

In the pool house of his L.A. home, Cherry pitched Reba the premise that will find her playing the sheriff of a small southern town who teams up with a Middle Eastern federal agent after a catastrophic tragedy.

“He presented me the whole first season, not just an idea,” she recalls. “And it was so intricate.”

Reba says each time Marc offered up the concept, it got a little better.

“Every time he would tell it, he would embellish it just a little bit more. And we’d walk out and I’d say, ‘Oh you added that new!’ And he said, ‘You are paying attention!’” she laughs. “It’s so good,” she adds.

Reba taped the new BUILD episode to promote her new gospel double album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, which was just released. You can watch the entire conversation on YouTube.

Source:: Music News