Reba recalls her first encounter with Dolly, as she celebrates 40 years of playing the Opry

ABC/Image Group LAReba McEntire made her Grand Ole Opry debut on September 17, 1977. Nearly 40 years later, she’s returning to the world-famous stage to mark that anniversary.
In a new video, Reba recalls her first night on the Opry, and how she learned her scheduled two-song set was to be cut in half, thanks to the sudden arrival of Dolly Parton.
“I said, ‘OK, she can take both of ‘em,’” she remembers with a smile, “’Can I meet her?’”
The Country Music Hall of Famer will do a combination of hits and selections from her latest album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, during the Opry’s two shows on Friday, September 22.
Reba became a member of the Opry in 1986.
So excited be back in #TheCircle at the @opry on Sept. 22! Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/JNWA2vEgre #SingItNow pic.twitter.com/aaDA06Djgw
— Reba (@reba) July 20, 2017
