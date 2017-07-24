Reba recalls her first encounter with Dolly, as she celebrates 40 years of playing the Opry

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAReba McEntire made her Grand Ole Opry debut on September 17, 1977. Nearly 40 years later, she’s returning to the world-famous stage to mark that anniversary.

In a new video, Reba recalls her first night on the Opry, and how she learned her scheduled two-song set was to be cut in half, thanks to the sudden arrival of Dolly Parton.

“I said, ‘OK, she can take both of ‘em,’” she remembers with a smile, “’Can I meet her?’”

The Country Music Hall of Famer will do a combination of hits and selections from her latest album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, during the Opry’s two shows on Friday, September 22.

Reba became a member of the Opry in 1986.

