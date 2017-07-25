Reba readies a bigger, better "My Kind of Christmas"

By Music News Group

BMLGChristmas is still five months away, but Reba McEntire is already busy getting ready.

This season, she’ll release a new version of her third yuletide album, My Kind of Christmas. Last year, the piano-based collection was only available at Cracker Barrel stores.

The new edition not only boasts a new cover, but also has three unreleased songs that include collaborations with Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Darius Rucker, and Christian artist Lauren Daigle. Earlier this year, Daigle duetted with Reba on her single, “Back to God,” at the ACM Awards.

Reba’s new version of My Kind of Christmas comes out October 13.

