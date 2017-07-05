"Ready to Start (a T-Shirt War)": Arcade Fire selling shirts with Kendall and Kylie Jenner's faces on them

By Music News Group

Credit: Guy Aroch Arcade Fire is getting in on the Kendall and Kylie Jenner t-shirt controversy by selling their own shirt with the logo from their upcoming album Everything Now emblazoned over the sisters’ faces.

A fan spotted the t-shirt at the merch booth during Arcade Fire’s show in London Tuesday and posted a photo of it on Twitter. Next to the shirt is a sign stating that proceeds from sales will be donated to the health care organization Partners in Health.

Last week, the Jenner sisters found themselves in hot water after it was discovered that they were selling t-shirts with their faces and logos superimposed over images of music icons including Ozzy Osbourne, Tupac and The Doors. They’ve since removed the shirts from their online store and apologized.

Arcade Fire is currently touring Europe in support of Everything Now, which will be released July 28. The band will launch a North American tour in September.

So @arcadefire are selling their own versions of *those* Kendal and Kylie Jenner t-shirts pic.twitter.com/vTrKrDJPxp — Thomas (@thomasjsmith__) July 4, 2017

