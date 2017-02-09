"Rapping's Been Your Job Since Before It Was Your Job": Big Sean Shares Letter to His Younger Self

By Music News Group

ABC/Richard CartwrightAlthough most Big Sean fans may have never encountered the rapper during his formative teen years, the “Bounce Back” star recently shared a glimpse into what he was like at the age of 18.

On Thursday, the website Mic published an open letter from 28-year-old Sean looking back and addressing himself at 18.

He writes, “You’ve been telling yourself that by 21 you have to be on, and at 22 you have to have a song on the radio. Rapping’s been your job since before it was your job, before you were out of high school, before you faced the decisions that would change everything. That hustle will create your path for you and be a testament to the light you have to share. But it will leave you with a lot more to work on.”

“Being present takes as much effort and talent as killing a verse, or writing a good song. I know it doesn’t feel as natural, but remember those times when you gave yourself opportunity to live and feel free — to enjoy your friends, enjoy your family, enjoy young love. That’s where you found the inspiration to write and go harder. At 28, this is what you’re working on now. The high won’t last,” he adds.

The open letter also offers a glimpse into Sean’s relationship withi his parents, his fear of failure and his experiences with racism.

Big Sean’s fourth studio album, I Decided, is available everywhere now.

