Rapper Taxstone indicted for murder following 2016 Irving Plaza shooting incident

Johnny Nunez/WireImageUnderground podcast rapper Taxstone, born Daryl Campbell, was indicted Thursday for the murder of Ronald McPhatter at New York City’s Irving Plaza club last year.

Campbell pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Supreme Court; he’s due back in court October 18.

Campbell had previously pleaded guilty to two federal weapons charges in connection with incident, which took place during a T.I. concert. McPhatter was shot and killed and three others were wounded, among them rapper Troy Ave.

Federal prosecutors said at the time that Campbell illegally carried a semiautomatic handgun into the venue.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office now believes Campbell used that gun to kill McPhatter, who was Troy Ave’s bodyguard.

Taxstone and Troy Ave had been engaged in a long-running feud.

