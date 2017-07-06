Randy Houser makes his first pilgrimage to the UK for CMA Songwriter Series

By Music News Group

ABC/Fred LeeRandy Houser is packing his bags for his first trip to the United Kingdom.

“Been looking forward to his for a long time…excited to finally get to the U.K.,” the Mississippi native shared on social media, along with a list of his October dates in England and Scotland.

The “We Went” hitmaker will be playing the CMA Songwriters Series, along with Eric Paslay, Pistol Annies‘ Angaleena Presley, and newcomer Michael Tyler.

Here’s the itinerary, with tickets on sale now:

10/3 — London, England, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

10/4 — Gateshead, England, Sage Gateshead 2

10/6 — Glasgow, Scotland, St. Luke’s

10/7 — Liverpool, England, St. George’s Hall

