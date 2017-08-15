Rachel Platten announces new single, "Broken Glass"

By Music News Group

Getty Images via ABCRachel Platten promised new music this summer, and the “Fight Song” singer is about to make good on that promise.

Rachel took to social media on Monday to announce that her new single, “Broken Glass,” is coming this Friday, August 18.

“I’m gonna make that ceiling crash… #BrokenGlass 8.18,” she tweeted, along with an image of herself in a rainbow-hued shag jacket standing in the desert.

Rachel’s major label debut, Wildfire, came out in early 2016, and included “Fight Song” and “Stand by You.” Back in May she told ABC Radio her new album would be out in the late summer.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News