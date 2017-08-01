R. Kelly tour dates canceled amid cult allegation controversy

By Music News Group

Randee St. Nicholas/ RCA RecordsFour dates from R. Kelly‘s After Party tour have been canceled in the wake of the recent allegations that the singer’s harboring several young women at various residences and controlling their lives, like a cult.

Two of his Louisiana shows and his Dallas concert have been nixed, according to Ticketmaster.

In addition, his gig at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this October was also canceled.

Several of Kelly’s other scheduled tour stops, including Detroit for this Saturday, are still on.

As previously reported, the allegations regarding Kelly stem from a BuzzFeed report that claims the R&B singer, who has homes near Chicago and Atlanta, is keeping up to six women at his various properties and controlling every aspect of their everyday lives, from what they eat and wear to their sexual encounters with him.

Kelly denied these claims and tweeted a brief video announcement last week, telling fans that his forthcoming After Party Tour would go on, regardless of the report, which he called “a bunch of crap” in the clip.

One of Kelly’s alleged captives has denied that she’s being held against her will, and has insisted she’s fine.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News