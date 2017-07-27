Quincy Jones awarded nearly $9.5 million in suit against Michael Jackson's estate

By Music News Group

Michael Ochs Archive/Getty ImagesA jury in Los Angeles has awarded super producer Quincy Jones almost $9.5 million in damages in Jones’ lawsuit against the estate of Michael Jackson, Variety reports, finding that the estate underpaid Jones royalties he was due.

Jones filed suit against the estate in 2013 seeking $30 million on royalties he claimed he was owed on the late King of Pop’s posthumous earnings, both for Jones’ work on Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad, and on the concert documentary This Is It as well as on money due from two Cirque du Soliel shows using music he had been involved in.

In a statement after the verdict was announced, obtained by ABC News, Jones said, “I, along with the team I assembled with Michael, took great care and purpose in creating these albums, and it has always given me a great sense of pride and comfort that three decades after they were originally recorded, these songs are still being played in every corner of the world. This lawsuit was never about Michael, it was about protecting the integrity of the work we all did in the recording studio and the legacy of what we created. Although this judgement is not the full amount that I was seeking, I am very grateful that the jury decided in our favor in this matter. I view it not only as a victory for myself personally, but for artists’ rights overall.”

