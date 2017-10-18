Queens of the Stone Age schedules 2018 tour dates

By Music News Group

Credit: Andreas NeumannQueens of the Stone Age have announced a new series of tour dates for 2018 in support of their new album, Villains. The West Coast trek begins January 22 in Victoria, British Columbia, and concludes February 17 in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale October 27 at QotSA.com.

Villains, QotSA’s seventh studio effort, features the lead single “The Way You Used to Do.” The band is currently on a fall U.S. tour behind the album, which concludes October 24 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Here are the Queens of the Stone Age 2018 tour dates:

1/22 — Victoria BC, Save On Foods Memorial Centre

1/24 — Vancouver, BC, Pacific Coliseum

1/25 — Seattle, WA, KeyArena at Seattle Center

1/26 — Portland, OR, Veterans Memorial Coliseum

1/27 — Eugene, OR, Hult Center For the Performing Arts

1/29 — Fresno, CA, Selland Arena at Fresno Convention Center

1/30 — Sacramento, CA, Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

2/1 — San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

2/16 — Las Vegas, CA, The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan

2/17 — Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

