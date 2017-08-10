Queens of the Stone Age debut new "Villains" track, "The Evil Has Landed"

By Music News Group

Matador Records Queens of the Stone Age have premiered another cut from their forthcoming album, Villains. The new track is called “The Evil Has Landed,” and it’s available now via the usual digital outlets.

Clocking in at six-and-half minutes long, “The Evil Has Landed” features a funky vibe akin to lead single “The Way We Used to Do,” along with a beastly, Them Crooked Vultures-like guitar riff.

Villains, produced by Bruno Mars and Amy Winehouse collaborator Mark Ronson, will be released August 25.

Queens will kick off a headlining North American tour in support of the album in September.

