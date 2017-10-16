Prophets of Rage show solidarity with kneeling NFL players in "Strength in Numbers" video

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesProphets of Rage have shared the video for “Strength in Numbers,” a track from the rap-rock supergroup’s self-titled debut album. The clip is streaming now via the band’s Facebook.

In the video, the Prophets show their support for the NFL players who kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality — a movement started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“ALMOST anything can be built or toppled with a collective force,” says vocalist Chuck D. “A movement is never about an individual. On the opposition [to] Colin Kaepernick in today’s sports world, we ask ‘is it the KNEE or is it The NEGRO?'”

The video also includes nature footage of animals working together overcome obstacles, exemplifying the phrase “Strength in Numbers.”

Prophets of Rage will play the Voodoo and Ozzfest festivals later this fall, and they’ll launch a European tour in November.

