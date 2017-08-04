Prodigy's cause of death confirmed

By Music News Group

Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesWhen Prodigy of Mobb Deep passed away this June at the age of 42, it was rumored he died due to complications from sickle cell anemia.

However, a representative from the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms to ABC News that the rapper, born Albert Johnson, actually died due to accidental choking.

The former Edgewater, New Jersey resident was getting treatment for a sickle cell flareup in a Las Vegas hospital, reportedly caused by excessive heat exposure during an onstage performance, when the accident occurred.

Although the Clark County Medical Examiner’s office provided no additional details, TMZ reported earlier that Johnson choked on an egg.

Fans and numerous stars, including Mobb Deep partner Havoc, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Ice-T, LL Cool J and Questlove, paid their respects to Prodigy at his funeral in late June.

