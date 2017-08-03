Pop Evil offers update on new album: "We have recorded close to 20 songs"

By Music News Group

Credit: Steve Sergent Pop Evil is currently working on a new album, and frontman Leigh Kakaty has offered an update on the upcoming project’s progress.

“The band is in such a great creative groove right now!” Kakaty says in a statement. “After taking much-needed time off, we started the writing process in Michigan this past April and May, before heading to the Sound Emporium in Nashville.”

“We have recorded close to 20 songs for the album and are now narrowing down our choices before heading to LA to finish the record,” he continues. “Our producer Kato [Khandwala] has been a blessing and a pleasure to work with, and he’s the best devil’s advocate we’ve had in the studio!”

Pop Evil has also shared a short video showing them working from the Nashville studio, which you can watch now via the band’s Facebook.

The currently untitled album will be Pop Evil’s follow-up to 2015’s Up, which featured the number-one Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs hit “Footsteps,” plus the singles “Ways to Get High,” “Take It All,” and “If Only for Now.”

“It’s been the smoothest recording process to date, and we’ve been taking our time and giving each song its due diligence,” Kakaty says. “One thing I can say is you will get a little bit of everything from us on this album. We’re letting all our emotions out on this one. No boundaries. New Pop Evil music is on the horizon!”

The new album, Pop Evil’s fifth studio effort, is due out early next year.

