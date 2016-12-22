Poison's Bret Michaels Introduces New Themed Emojis and Lyrics App

By Music News Group

Courtesy of Michaels Entertainment GroupBret Michaels has just launched a new app that allows fans to text specially designed emojis featuring caricatures of the Poison frontman, as well as lyrics and phrases from his music and TV career chosen to reflect a variety of feelings and thoughts.

The Bret Michaels emoji and lyric keyboard can be purchased for iPhones and iPads at iTunes, and for Android devices at the Google Play website. Among the many “Bretmojis” available are images featuring the bandanna-wearing rocker along with messages such as “Happy New Year,” “Merry Christmas,” “Wanna Hang?,” “You rock my world” and many others. Additional emojis will be introduced in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit LyricLink.co/Bret and BretMichaels.com.

Meanwhile, Michaels has a number of upcoming solo concerts lined up. Here they are:

12/23 — Saint Charles, IL, Arcada Theatre

12/29 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall (with Lita Ford, Kip Winger)

12/30 — Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre Jacksonville (with Lita Ford)

12/31 — Baraboo, WI, Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells

2/23 — Kent, WA, ShoWare Center

