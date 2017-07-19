Please pass the guac: Chipotle taps RZA for savory new music project

By Music News Group

Burak Cingi/RedfernsRZA‘s latest offering is a number of original beats using… black beans, guacamole and crispy corn tacos?

Mexican food chain Chipotle has recruited the Wu-Tang Clan producer-rapper to compose musical beats using one of the brand’s 51 menu ingredients for a project called SAVOR.WAVS.

You can also create a remix based on the ingredients of your personal favorite Chipotle order, just like the artist himself. Visit SAVORWAVS.com to get started on composing delicious music.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News