Play ball! Brad Paisley to sing national anthem before Game 2 of World Series

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LA Brad Paisley is set to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the beginning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

“Thrilled and honored to sing our national anthem…” Brad tweeted. “Plaaaaay Ballllllllll.”

The Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in L.A. Wednesday night. You can catch Brad’s performance and the game on Fox, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

In exactly two weeks, Brad has another major TV gig: he’ll both host the 51st Annual CMA Awards and perform his new single, “Heaven South,” with newcomer Kane Brown. Country music’s biggest night airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena starting at 8 p.m. ET November 8 on ABC.

Source:: Music News