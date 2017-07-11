Pitbull teams up with Jeb Bush and others in bid to buy Miami Marlins

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABCIt seems like Pitbull has baseball on the brain. Last night, he performed at MLB’s Home Run Derby in Miami. Today, his spokesman confirms to The Miami Herald that the rapper is joining an investment group that plans to buy the Miami Marlins.

The group also includes former Florida governor Jeb Bush, CNBC’s Marcus Lemonis, and Tagg Romney, the son of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney. They’re competing with two other ownership groups — including a partnership between Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan — to purchase the franchise.

On his Facebook page, Pitbull writes, “As a homegrown 305 Miami-Dade County first-generation Cuban American, it is a true honor to be part of this visionary group. It’s an unbelievable opportunity to make the Marlins and their stadium the heart of Miami, the same way the Orange Bowl ‎was for me when I lived in Little Havana.”

Before Pitbull found international fame, he served as an in-house DJ for the Marlins, his hometown team. He’s done many things to support “the 305,” including starting the Sports Leadership and Management Academy, a sports-themed charter school in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

