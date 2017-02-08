Pitbull Performing Free Concert for NBA All-Star Weekend; Starring in New Casino Game

By Music News Group

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABCPitbull will be performing a special concert for TNT’s Road Show later this month, as part of the NBA All-Star weekend.

The free concert will take place in Champions Square in New Orleans on Saturday, February 18. The All-Star game itself will be played in the city’s Smoothie King Center on Sunday, February 19.

And in other Pitbull news, he’s the star of a new casino game as part of his partnership with the Playboy brand. Playboy Don’t Stop The Party! Featuring Pitbull is a slot machine game that includes the Miami rapper’s music and his image.

The game is now available for casinos to order and will also be available for mobile devices.

