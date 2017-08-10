Pink announces new album, "Beautiful Trauma"

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesIt’s been a while since Pink fans have had a new album from the singer, but that’s about to change.

Pink announced on Wednesday that her upcoming album is titled Beautiful Trauma and will be out October 13.

“I’m certifiably, insanely proud of this album,” Pink wrote on Instagram. “It’s been a while, and I’m grateful for all the years we’ve had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you.”

She also posted an image of what is presumably the album’s cover art — Pink herself, in a open down parka, rhinestoned bustier and sunglasses, standing in front of an abandoned, country-style gas station.

Pink got a little ahead of herself, however, in her Instagram post, writing, “My single comes out today ‘[W]hat About Us,'” later taking to Twitter to correct herself. “It’s already Thursday where I am sorry America! You have to wait til Thursday. I’m in the future,” she wrote. As previously reported “What About Us” is due Thursday.

Pink’s last full-fledged solo album was 2012’s The Truth About Love. Pink hasn’t exactly been silent in the years since. In March, she and Sia teamed up on a song called “Waterfall” from the Norwegian duo Stargate.

Last year she released the Grammy-nominated “Just Like Fire” from the Disney movie Alice Through the Looking Glass and teamed with country superstar Kenny Chesney for a duet, “Setting the World on Fire,” from Chesney’s album Cosmic Hallelujah.

In 2015 she co-wrote and recorded “Today’s the Day” as the theme song for the 13th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. And in 2014 she teamed with singer-songwriter Dallas Green to write and record the album roseave. as You+Me.

But it’s been a long time since fans have had a a proper Pink album.

