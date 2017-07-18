Pierce the Veil, Panic! at the Disco & more win "Alternative Press" Music Awards

By Music News Group

Courtesy of Alternative PressThe 2017 Alternative Press Music Awards, hosted by Andy Biersack of Black Veil Brides, took place in Cleveland Monday night, and Pierce the Veil and Panic! at the Disco were among the winners.

Pierce the Veil took home the Album of the Year prize for Misadventures, while Panic! at the Disco was named Artist of the Year. Other winners included Falling in Reverse for Best Live Band, Andy Black‘s “We Don’t Have to Dance” for Song of the Year and The Pretty Reckless for Best Hard Rock Artist.

Additionally, Korn won the Vanguard Award, and Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! was honored with the Icon Award.

Performers at the APMAs included The Pretty Reckless, Against Me!, Nothing More, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Pierce the Veil, who honored the late Chris Cornell with a cover of Soundgarden‘s “Black Hole Sun.”

The show also featured a collaborative drum performance featuring Twenty One Pilots‘ Josh Dun, No Doubt and Dreamcar‘s Adrian Young and Sum 41‘s Frank Zummo.

For the full list of winners and performance footage, visit AltPress.com/APMAs.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News