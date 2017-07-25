Phoenix plans fall North American tour dates

ABC/Randy HolmesPhoenix will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of their new album, Ti Amo. The outing begins October 10 in Columbus, Ohio, and will conclude later that month with two dates in Mexico. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 28 via WeArePhoenix.com.
Ti Amo, Phoenix’s sixth studio album, features the lead single “J-Boy.”
Here are Phoenix’s North American tour dates:
10/10 — Columbus, OH, Express Live!
10/11 — Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit
10/13 — Montreal, QC, Metropolis
10/15 — New Haven, CT, College St. Music Hall
10/16 — Washington, DC, Anthem
10/18 — Providence, RI, Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel
10/20 — Guadalajara, MX, Coordenada Festival
10/21 — Monterrey, MX, Live Out Festival
