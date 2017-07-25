Phoenix plans fall North American tour dates

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesPhoenix will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of their new album, Ti Amo. The outing begins October 10 in Columbus, Ohio, and will conclude later that month with two dates in Mexico. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 28 via WeArePhoenix.com.

Ti Amo, Phoenix’s sixth studio album, features the lead single “J-Boy.”

Here are Phoenix’s North American tour dates:

10/10 — Columbus, OH, Express Live!

10/11 — Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

10/13 — Montreal, QC, Metropolis

10/15 — New Haven, CT, College St. Music Hall

10/16 — Washington, DC, Anthem

10/18 — Providence, RI, Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel

10/20 — Guadalajara, MX, Coordenada Festival

10/21 — Monterrey, MX, Live Out Festival

