Pete Townshend adds "Classic Quadrophenia" show in Chicago with special guest Eddie Vedder

By Music News Group

Credit: Matt KentThe Who‘s Pete Townshend has announced a fifth North American performance of Classic Quadrophenia, the orchestral version of his band’s classic 1973 concept album Quadrophenia, that will be held on September 13 at Chicago’s Rosemont Theatre. The event will feature Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder joining the cast, which includes Townshend, Billy Idol and, in the lead role of Jimmy, acclaimed U.K. tenor Alfie Boe.

The concert also will feature the Chicagoland Pops Orchestra and the Chicago Children’s Choir. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. CT at the Rosemont Theatre box office, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Proceeds raised will benefit Teen Cancer America, the charity Townshend and Who singer Roger Daltrey co-founded in 2012.

Classic Quadrophenia premiered in July 2015 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, while an album version of the production was released in June of that year. Townshend’s longtime partner, singer/songwriter Rachel Fuller, created the orchestrations for the project.

The Who are in the middle of a brief North American summer tour that winds down August 16 in Stateline, Nevada. As part of the trek, the band will play a six-show stand at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas that begins this Saturday, July 29. The Who also has five South American concerts lined up in late September and early October.

Here are all of the scheduled Classic Quadrophenia performances:

9/2 — Lenox, MA, Tanglewood

9/9 — New York, NY, Metropolitan Opera House

9/10 — New York, NY, Metropolitan Opera House

9/13 — Chicago, IL, Rosemont Theatre

9/16 — Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre

Source:: Music News