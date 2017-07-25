Periphery schedules fall North American tour

Credit: Josefa TorresPeriphery has announced a fall North American tour. The trek, which Periphery will co-headline alongside fellow prog-metallers Animals As Leaders, begins with a Halloween show in Columbus, Ohio and will wrap up December 2 in Denver. You can buy tickets starting this Friday, July 28 via Periphery.net.
On the tour, Periphery will be supporting their latest album, 2016’s Periphery III: Select Difficulty.
Here are Periphery’s fall tour dates:
10/31 — Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall
11/1 — Chicago, IL, The Vic Theatre
11/3 — Grand Rapids, MI, The Intersection
11/4 — Detroit, MI, St. Andrew’s Hall
11/5 — London, ON, London Music Hall
11/7 — Norfolk, VA, The NorVa
11/9 — New York, NY, Playstation Theater
11/10 — Providence, RI, Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel
11/11 — Philadelphia, PA, Electric Factory
11/12 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
11/14 — Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade
11/15 — Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works
11/17 — San Antonio, TX, Alamo Music Hall
11/18 — Dallas, TX, Gas Monkey Live!
11/19 — Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
11/21 — Phoenix, AZ, Marquee Theatre
11/22 — Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl
11/24 — Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
11/25 — San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom
11/27 — Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
11/28 — Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom
11/29 — Seattle, WA, The Showbox
12/1 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex
12/2 — Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre
