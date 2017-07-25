Periphery schedules fall North American tour

By Music News Group

Credit: Josefa TorresPeriphery has announced a fall North American tour. The trek, which Periphery will co-headline alongside fellow prog-metallers Animals As Leaders, begins with a Halloween show in Columbus, Ohio and will wrap up December 2 in Denver. You can buy tickets starting this Friday, July 28 via Periphery.net.

On the tour, Periphery will be supporting their latest album, 2016’s Periphery III: Select Difficulty.

Here are Periphery’s fall tour dates:

10/31 — Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall

11/1 — Chicago, IL, The Vic Theatre

11/3 — Grand Rapids, MI, The Intersection

11/4 — Detroit, MI, St. Andrew’s Hall

11/5 — London, ON, London Music Hall

11/7 — Norfolk, VA, The NorVa

11/9 — New York, NY, Playstation Theater

11/10 — Providence, RI, Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel

11/11 — Philadelphia, PA, Electric Factory

11/12 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

11/14 — Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade

11/15 — Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

11/17 — San Antonio, TX, Alamo Music Hall

11/18 — Dallas, TX, Gas Monkey Live!

11/19 — Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

11/21 — Phoenix, AZ, Marquee Theatre

11/22 — Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl

11/24 — Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

11/25 — San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom

11/27 — Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom

11/28 — Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom

11/29 — Seattle, WA, The Showbox

12/1 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

12/2 — Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre

