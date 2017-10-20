Pentatonix books guests for NBC holiday special, releases deluxe version of Christmas album

By Andrea Dresdale

Courtesy RCA Records It’s not Christmas without Pentatonix.





The a cappella group has just released a deluxe version of their 2016 holiday album A Pentatonix Christmas, which now features a duet with Jennifer Hudson on the song “How Great Thou Art.” They’ve also dropped a new video for the traditional holiday song “Away in a Manger.” The video features the group’s current four-person lineup: Avi Kaplan left earlier in the year.

The Grammy-winning group will support the album with a Christmas tour starting December 3 in Chicago and wrapping up with three shows at New York’s Beacon Theater on December 19, 20 and 21.

Meanwhile, the group’s holiday special, A Very Pentatonix Christmas, will air November 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and again on December 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will feature guests Jennifer Hudson, Jay Leno and 13-year-old America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer.

