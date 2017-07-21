Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard memorializes Chris Cornell on late musician's birthday

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesThursday marked what would’ve been Chris Cornell‘s 53rd birthday. In honor of the occasion, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard shared an emotional tribute to the late Soundgarden frontman.

“I keep waking up in the middle of the night and remember, fresh again, that you are gone,” Gossard writes. “An absence grows in my stomach and slowly turns circles like a far-off galaxy on a grainy TV.”

Cornell died on May 18, officially by suicide.

“We all miss you so much,” says Gossard. “It was always a given in my mind we would all spend more time together when we got older, we would play more music and love and be loved like we dreamed. This was your time and you shared it with us. Thank you.”

Gossard and Cornell played together in the band Temple of the Dog, which staged a reunion tour in 2016.

“Your talent was jaw-dropping. Your songs, lyrics, your voice, how could you have all 3,” Stone writes. “And then, the not so obvious. Your wicked sense of humor and your playfulness. All of us are heartsick and we will never get over losing you.”

“We hope you’re in peace and that your particles are mutating and transforming in harmony with nature,” Gossard concludes. “We wish your family our utmost condolences and sympathies.”

You can read the whole note now on PearlJam.com.

