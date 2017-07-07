Paul McCartney set to "bring the intimacy" to fans on new US leg of his One on One Tour

By Music News Group

MJ Kim/© MPL Communications Ltd.Paul McCartney launches a new U.S. leg of his ongoing One on One Tour tonight in Miami. The stateside trek is split into two parts, with the first winding down July 26 in Tinley Park, Illinois, and the second scheduled from a September 11 show in Newark, New Jersey, through an October 2 concert in Detroit.

The former Beatles star, whose One on One trek began last year, says the tour’s name reflects the intimate experience he tries to bring to fans during his concerts, regardless of the large size of the venues he plays.

“[W]hen I do the show, I feel like I’m kind of talking to someone like me in the audience,” he explains to Rolling Stone. “So I’m relating to the people. And when I’m playing, I’m imagining it’s me listening to this band, this guy.”

Sir Paul points out that the video screens he uses also help pull the crowd into his shows.

“Even though you’re at the back of the hall, we try and bring the intimacy to you,” he notes. “So…it’s me, one-on-one, with every member of the audience.”

As for the set McCartney will be playing on the new tour leg, he reports that it basically will be the same as previous One on One concerts, “just jigged…around a little bit.” Fans can expect a three-hour show featuring plenty of Beatles songs, as well as classics and deep cuts from his solo career.

As for how McCartney, who turned 75 in June, has the energy to pull off such a lengthy performance, he tells Rolling Stone, “Once you get in front of an audience … it’s a charge. It charges your battery. It just turns you up to 11.”

Here are all of McCartney’s upcoming U.S. tour dates:

7/7 –- Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena

7/10 –- Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

7/13 –- Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Arena

7/15 — Bossier City, LA, CenturyLink Center

7/17 — Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Center

7/19 –- Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

7/21 — Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

7/23 –- Omaha, NE, CenturyLink Center

7/25 — Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park

7/26 — Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park

9/11 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

9/12 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

9/15 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

9/17 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

9/19 — Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

9/21 — Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

9/23 — Syracuse, NY, Carrier Dome

9/26 — Uniondale, NY, NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

9/27 — Uniondale, NY, NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/1 — Detroit MI, Little Caesars Arena

10/2 — Detroit MI, Little Caesars Arena

