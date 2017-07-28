Paul McCartney reveals he's written a song about President Trump for his next album

By Music News Group

Mary McCartney/MPL CommunicationsHow’s this for something to tweet about: Paul McCartney recently revealed that he’s written a new song about President Donald Trump that will appear on his next studio album. The former Beatles star shared the news during a Q&A event held last month at Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA), the school he co-founded in his U.K.

McCartney said his new tune was something he felt he had to write, noting, “Sometimes the situation in the world is so crazy, that you’ve got to address it.” He also admitted that he found writing songs featuring political critiques challenging.

“I find it difficult because naturally songs of optimism come to me more readily,” he explained. “What I have to do is veil it in some way, not make it too specific.”

Sir Paul has been working on the new album with Greg Kurstin, who produced and co-wrote three songs on Adele‘s Grammy-winning album 25, including her smash hit “Hello.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool newspaper The Mail reports that McCartney was back in the city on Friday to present actor Woody Harrelson with a special award during a LIPA graduation event held at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall. Harrelson received a companionship for his contributions in aiding the LIPA students’ learning. He and Squeeze‘s Chris Difford were among eight people from the arts and entertainment world to receive a special honor from LIPA at the ceremony.

