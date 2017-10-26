Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson and other stars pay tribute to late Fats Domino

By Music News Group

Mary McCartney/MPL; Clive Limpkin/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty ImagesAs the music world mourns the death of Fats Domino, rock royalty hasa posted tributes to the New Orleans legend on their social media sites.

Paul McCartney, whose classic Beatles tune “Lady Madonna” was inspired by Domino, writes, “Rest in peace Fats Domino, the great rock ‘n’ roll pianist and singer who thrilled us in our early days in Liverpool. His hit records like ‘Ain’t That a Shame,’ ‘Blueberry Hill,’ ‘I’m In Love Again’ and many others introduced us to the sounds of New Orleans rock ‘n’ roll.”

Sir Paul adds, “His voice, piano playing and musical style was a huge influence on [The Beatles] and his appearance in the film The Girl Can’t Help It’ was truly magnificent. As one of my favorite rock ‘n’ roll singers, I will remember him fondly and always think of him with that twinkle in his eye.”

The Beach Boys‘ Brian Wilson paid homage to Domino in a Twitter post that reads, “Fats Domino’s songs were all over the radio when I was growing up. He was a great singer and piano player and his music will last forever.”

Van Morrison, whose 1970 hit “Domino” was a tribute to Fats, posted a note on Facebook that reads, “So sorry to hear about Fats Domino. I used to listen to him every morning before I went to school.”

Lastly, Cheap Trick‘s Rick Nielsen, whose band scored a 1979 hit with a cover of “Ain’t That a Shame,” posted on his Instagram account a photo of a 1955 gold record Domino’s manager gave to his group as a gift because Fats loved their rendition of his tune.

Domino died Wednesday of natural causes in Harvey, Louisiana. He was 89.

