Paul McCartney, Brian May and Other Rock Stars React to the Death of George Michael

By Music News Group

Paul McCartney and George Michael in 2005 (Jo Hale/Getty Images)The shocking death of George Michael, who died on Christmas Day of heart failure at age 53, sent many celebrities to social media to mourn the chart-topping star, including some famous rock artists.

Paul McCartney wrote in a message posted on his official website, “George Michael’s sweet soul music will live on even after his sudden death. Having worked with him on a number of occasions his great talent always shone through and his self deprecating sense of humour made the experience even more pleasurable.”

Brian May of Queen, who Michael sang with at the 1992 Freddie Mercury tribute concert, wrote, “I don’t have the words. This year has cruelly taken so many fine people way too young. And George? That gentle boy? All that beautiful talent? Can’t begin to compute this. RIP George. Sing with Freddie. And the Angels.”

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson wrote, “Very sad to hear that George Michael passed. He was a very talented musician and singer. Love & mercy to his family, friends and fans.”

KISS singer Paul Stanley tweeted, “An amazing talent and a lovely man. Condolences to family. So sad.”

Bryan Adams wrote, “RIP George Michael. I can’t believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us.”

Fellow ’80s British pop superstars Duran Duran tweeted, “2016 – loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael’s family.”

Another ’80s star, Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Gos, wrote, “absolutely devastated about george michael. what a f***** up way to end this year. rest in peace my friend….”

E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren tweeted, “I can’t believe another RIP to a musician this year 2016 #GeorgeMichael wow.”

Melissa Etheridge posted a message on her Twitter feed that reads, “My friend #GeorgeMichael so brave…so talented. #peace You will be missed.”

