Patti LaBelle to be honored as a BMI Icon at 2017 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Courtesy of BMIPatti LaBelle will receive the prestigious BMI Icon honor at the performing-rights organization’s 2017 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, which will be held Thursday, August 31 at The Woodruff Arts Center’s Symphony Hall in Atlanta. The soul/R&B legend is being recognized for her many career achievements as a music artist and entertainer, as well as her various charitable contributions.

“Patti’s work as an entertainer and her involvement in humanitarian efforts have touched the lives of many people,” says BMI executive Catherine Brewton. “Her music transcends genres and generations paving the way for aspiring songwriters to follow in her footsteps. She is the epitome of an icon, and I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this honor.”

The BMI Icon is presented to an artist who has had a “unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers.” Previous honorees have included Nile Rodgers, James Brown, Al Green and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

The BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards also will feature trophy presentations to songwriters, producers and other music-industry members responsible for R&B and hip-hop songs that have been performed the most during the past year. In addition, BMI will honor its Songwriter, Producer and Publisher of the Year at the ceremony.

LaBelle’s many career honors include induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In May, she released her latest album, a jazz-standards collection titled Bel Hommage.

