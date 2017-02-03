Patrick Stump Does His Best Batman Voice on New Track, "Who's the (Bat)Man"

By Music News Group

WaterTower MusicPatrick Stump has shared his new song “Who’s the (Bat)Man,” which he recorded for The LEGO Batman Movie soundtrack. If you want to hear the Fall Out Boy frontman try his best gruff Batman voice, you can download the track now via iTunes.

The soundtrack, which is out now, also includes 16 score cues from the film, which was composed by Grammy-winner Lorne Balfe and features Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums.

The LEGO Batman Movie stars the voices of Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes. It opens in theaters February 10.

